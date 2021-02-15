Five local teams placed in the top five and one – Woodward – came away with a championship trophy in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) traditional state tournament Feb. 9 through 13 at the Macon Centreplex. Also, several individual wrestlers took home titles in their weight classes and others placed.
In 4A, Woodward won the title with 177.0 points, giving the school its third straight traditional state crown and eighth overall (including two state dual championships). The War Eagles’ Colby McBride (106 pounds, third), Nick Masters (132, first), Michael Kilic (138, first), Vincent Mannella (145, first), McCoy Pace (152, fifth), Matthew Singleton (160, first) and Malachi Wiley (170, second) each placed.
Also in 4A, Marist’s Thomas Termini (113, third), Nolan Pozzobon (170, third) and Blessed Trinity’s Patrick Riordan (126, fourth), Mavrick Torrico (182, fifth) and Jackson Flipowitz (285, first) placed.
In 7A, Camden County claimed the crown with 199.5 points. Roswell’s David Cartier (132, second) and Christian Cartier (138, fifth) each placed.
In 6A, Creekview captured the championship with 195.5 points, and Cambridge placed second with 169.5. Cambridge’s Cullen Lane (106, fifth), Kyle Romano (138, second), Nick Barton (145, fifth), Brenden Boyd (160, fourth), Evan Kurtz (170, second), Gavin Kane (182, first), Mike Hudson (195, fourth) and Connor McHugh (220, second); Johns Creek’s Nima Rezaei (170, fourth) and Mark Maruszak (195, fifth) and Chattahoochee’s Nate Bukovich (195, third) each placed.
In 5A, Woodland of Cartersville took home the crown with 210.0 points.
In 3A, Sonoraville captured the championship with 194.5 points, and Lovett finished fifth (99.0). Lovett’s Alex Hyman (106, fifth), Parker Coy (132, fourth), Al Coy (138, first), John Thomas Brooks (170, second), Wells Kamerschen (220, second) and Westminster’s Matthew Cha (145, third) each placed.
In 2A, Chattooga won the crown with 190.5 points.
In A, Commerce won the title with 159.0 points, edging Trion, which had 157.5. Mount Pisgah (122.0) and Holy Innocents’ (92.0) placed third and fifth, respectively. Mount Pisgah’s Josh Noble (106, second), Catherine-Grace Bertrand (113, fourth), Tyler Nelson (126, second), Joey Bertrand (132, third), Brad Spence (138, third), Shane Johnson (145, fourth), David Bertrand (160, first) each placed.
Holy Innocents’ wrestlers Art Martinez (113, second), Jake Swink (132, first), James Gleeson (182, third) and Michael Cox (220, fourth); Wesleyan’s Trent DeBow (145, fifth), Sam Schmitt (170, second), Eric Berry (195, fifth) and Tanner Bivins (285, second) and Mount Vernon’s Eric Dodder (182, second) and Jonathan Hammond (220, fifth) also placed.
This year, for the first time, there was also a girls’ state tournament, but the team results were not posted online, though the individual ones were. None of the local wrestlers competing in that event placed in the top five individually.
