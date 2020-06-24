With the secretary of state’s website posting the complete results of the June 9 primary election June 23, any races that were undecided on Election Night have been finalized, with some heading to runoffs Aug. 11.
The results were delayed because about 1 million Georgia voters cast absentee ballots that had to be scanned in the process of counting them.
Here’s a rundown of those races in three metro Atlanta counties:
DeKalb
DeKalb County’s five runoffs were made official when the state’s complete results came in.
In the District 86 Georgia House of Representatives campaign, incumbent Michelle Henson (41.19%) and Zulma Lopez (29.78%) are heading to a runoff in the Democratic primary after leading a field that included Ladena Bolton (18.66%) and Jocelyn O’Neal (10.37%).
Two county board of commissioners’ races are heading to runoffs. In District 1, Democrats Cynthia Yaxon (34.26%) and Robert Patrick (33.30%) advanced after outpacing M.D. Nasar (23.21%) and Ben Truman (9.23%). The winner faces incumbent Republican Nancy Jester, who was unopposed.
In District 6, Ted Terry (37.66%) and Maryam Ahmad (34.59%) moved on to a runoff after leading a three-candidate field that included Emily Halevy (27.76%).
The District 3 nonpartisan county board of education race is also heading to a runoff after Deirdre Pierce (42.21%) and Willie R. Mosley Jr. (27.23%) outpaced David Manuel (17.27%) and Kevin Alexander (13.05%).
Finally, in the Superior Court judge race to replace incumbent Clarence Seeliger, who is retiring, Yolanda C. Parker-Smith (45.30%) and Melinda “Mindy” Pillow (18.99%) advanced to a runoff after defeating Vincent Crawford (15.38%), Roderick Bridges (13.57%), Aaron Chausmer (6.48%).
Fulton
Fulton County’s District 65 Georgia House of Representatives race was the only Fulton County runoff not fully known based on partial results. In that race, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague (48.20%) and Mandisha Thomas (36.55%) are heading to a Democratic runoff after leading a three-candidate campaign that also included Amber Doss-Hunter (14.25%), with the winner unopposed in November.
They will join candidates in three other Fulton runoffs already determined the week of the election. In the district attorney campaign, Fani Willis (42.27%) and incumbent Paul Howard Jr. (34.78%) are headed to the runoff after outpacing Christian Wise Smith (22.95%), with the winner unopposed in November.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Ted Jackson (44.12%) and Pat Labat (23.17%) are bound for a Democratic runoff after leading a field that also included Myron Freeman (17.64%), Walter Calloway (9.13%) and Charles Rambo (5.95%), with the winner unopposed in November.
Finally, Tamika Hrobowski-Houston (33.47%) and Melynee Leftridge Harris (32.30%) are in a Superior Court judge runoff after beating Ashley Baker Osby (20.22%) and Lizz Kuhn (14.01%) in the battle to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
Paulding
Paulding County’s three runoffs were made official when the state’s complete results came in.
In the District 14 U.S. House of Representatives race to replace Tom Graves, who is retiring, Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene (35.11%) and Bill Hembree (14.54%) are heading to a runoff. They advanced against a field that included Ben Bullock (10.25%), John Cowan (10.10%), John Barge (8.11%), Kevin Cook (7.25%), Clayton Fuller (6.84%), Matt Laughridge (6.40%) and Andy Gunther (1.41%). In November the winner will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal, who was unopposed in the primary.
There are two runoffs in the Georgia Senate campaigns. In District 30, Democrats Triana Arnold James (40.09%) and Montenia Edwards (36.36%) advanced after outpacing Afoma Eguh-Okafor (23.55%). In November the winner will face incumbent Republican Mike Dugan, who was unopposed in the primary.
In District 31, Republicans Boyd Austin (44.79%) and Jason Anivitarte (42.37%) advanced to a runoff after getting nearly the same number of votes against Bobby Mehan (8.28%). In November the winner will face Democrat Tianna Smith, who was unopposed in the primary.
In other Paulding election news, in the county board of commissioners’ chair campaign, after incumbent Dave Carmichael edged Bill Carruth in the Republican primary with 50.67% of the vote, Carruth asked for a recount June 16 after losing by only 288 votes.
But Deidra Holden, supervisor of Paulding’s board of elections and voter registration, said Carruth didn’t qualify for a recount because, according to state law, a second-place candidate must be within one half of 1% of the winning candidate’s vote percentage.
“Because of the percentage difference, he was not eligible for the recount,” she said.
In November Carmichael will face Democrat Taurus Madric Morris, who was unopposed in the primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.