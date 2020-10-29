As its campuses continue to recover from the damage caused by Tropical Storm Zeta, Fulton County Schools is using Oct. 30 as a remote teacher workday.
The district, which has had full face-to-face instruction for all students with an online option for the ones not ready since Oct. 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sent parents a letter via email explaining the situation.
“We are grateful to local crews clearing roads and restoring power, but the storm impact on our schools remains significant,” the district stated. “Currently over 40 campuses are without power and internet (access), and uncertainty remains when utilities will be restored. Friday will also provide time for our staff to address other issues related to storm recovery.”
The district also stated Oct. 30 will be a non-instruction day for students. However, they “will have access to online tools for the purpose of self-guided work, homework or addressing incompletes if they choose.”
Teachers will have the option to work from home and to plan for next week’s instruction. “For employees, schools and administrative offices will be open remotely,” the district stated. “Administrative staff who can work virtually will do so, and essential staff will be onsite to ensure schools are prepared to reopen on Monday.”
Local school officials will communicate with students on whether or not sports and other extracurricular activities will take place Oct. 30.
