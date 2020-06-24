Public and private venues in Bartow, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding counties have cancelled their annual July 4 fireworks displays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one metro Atlanta county is still holding one.
The DeKalb County Census is one of the few organizations hosting a fireworks display. July 3, it will hold a free drive-in movie night and fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road.
From 7 to 11 p.m., families can enjoy a free movie and fireworks show while social distancing. As such, the event is limited to the first 200 cars and the first 50 walk-ups, and all attendees must wear face masks. Popcorn will be served, and families can bring their own nonalcoholic beverages.
However, with so many other fireworks shows cancelled, residents who plan to host their own backyard events are being warned to conduct them as safely as possible.
The National Safety Council, an Itasca, Illinois-based nonprofit safety advocate, offered the following tips for individuals who plan to buy some for the holiday:
♦ Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
♦ Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
♦ Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
♦ Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
♦ Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
♦ Never light them indoors.
♦ Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
♦ Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
♦ Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
♦ Never ignite devices in a container.
♦ Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
♦ Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
♦ Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.
♦ Never use illegal fireworks.
In Fulton County, the city of Union City is giving its residents and others a chance to view a virtual fireworks display July 4 from 9 to 11:30 p.m. from wherever they are through augmented reality.
Individuals who want to view the fireworks can do so by downloading the free Total AR app on their smart phone or tablet. Next, allow the app to enable your location and camera functions. Then open the app and click on the bottom left “GeoAR” to enjoy the experiences. Finally, hold your device at face level and point it toward the sky.
The app will also offer users a chance to view other items, such as a rainbow or a group of lanterns, virtually in the days leading up to July 4.
For more information, visit www.eastpointcity.org/event/virtual-fireworks-celebration.
