All but one of Fulton County’s 15 cities, which are threatening to sue the county over the low amount of federal COVID-19 relief funds they’re receiving from Fulton, are getting about six times their original figure.
The city of Atlanta has already received its own funds ($88 million) directly from the feds and likely won't be involved in the lawsuit. The other cities were due to receive a $2.5 million total in reimbursement monies for pandemic-related expenses they’ve incurred, as its share of the county’s $104 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. But that number is jumping to about $15 million.
“I think it gives the individual municipalities some security that their expenses will be made whole,” District 2 Fulton Commissioner Bob Ellis said.
At its Aug. 19 recess meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, the Fulton Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve increasing Fulton’s cities’ share of the from $2.5 million to about $15 million. Ellis motioned for the $15 million allocation, which will be distributed evenly based on each city’s population.
The $13 million added represents the amount of CARES Act funds Fulton still hasn’t allocated. District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. dissented, saying he would prefer to increase the cities’ funds by only $7 million.
District 6 Commissioner Joe Carn, who seconded Ellis’ motion, has repeatedly said Fulton should create a municipal liaison position to communicate regularly with its cities.
“Our cities do have serious real costs right now,” he said. “… Most are hemorrhaging tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 unexpected expenses. … We have left the cities out of this in a lot of very unfair ways. … I think that’s a better alternative than holding onto the money and running out the clock.”
District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall said the county should be communicating better with its cities, and doing so would have avoided this situation of a possible lawsuit.
Regarding the $2.5 million the county had already allocated to its cities, Fulton Finance Director Hakeem Oshikoya disbursements would be made to the cities by Sept. 1. Commission Chair Robb Pitts said the deadline for the new reimbursement is Nov. 15.
The $15 million figure does not include the 5,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) units each city is receiving (plus another 5,000 to each commissioner’s office that could be distributed to cities).
Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, said the county so far has distributed $231,380.90 in PPE units to each city except Mountain Park.
The board also voted 7-0 to approve $125,000 for childcare for about 1,500 front-line employees ($5 a day per worker for 200 days), since they can’t work from home.
“One of the things Fulton County did when the pandemic started was to extend a childcare benefit (for) the front-line workers,” Fulton Chief Human Resources Officer Ken Hermon said. “To the best of my knowledge, no other county in Georgia has done that.”
He said the county surveyed about 1,700 employees who could qualify for the service, and of the about 1,000 respondents, “about 10% indicted to us that they have kids in school with remote or hybrid learning and they have no childcare in place.”
The commissioners also tried to approve another round of hazard pay for Fulton’s front-line workers. The first round, which was $750 each for 1,600 employees, was approved April 15, started retroactively March 18 and ended May 31. At the May 20 meeting, commissioners voted to extend it through June 15 but didn’t go beyond that date.
But extending hazard pay would be difficult, Hermon said, since the U.S. Treasury Department’s definition of who can qualify for that benefit has become more restrictive since the first round was approved.
“Also, the budget uncertainty is a factor,” he said. “At this point we have not furloughed employees and have not cut anyone’s pay due to COVID-19.”
Kallmyer said the county got a boost Aug. 21 when Los Angeles-based Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)’s founder, actor Sean Penn, and CEO, Ann Lee, attended a news conference in Alpharetta where they announced the nonprofit would add six mobile spots and one fixed site to the ones it already has established in the county.
“Fulton County is the flagship program for CORE across the country,” Kallmyer said of the organization, which also has testing sites in Cobb and Gwinnett counties, according to its website.
CORE already has fixed testing locations in central Fulton on Boulevard in Atlanta and south Fulton at the Wolf Creek Amphitheatre in College Park, so Alpharetta was chosen for its newest fixed site to spread them out. The mobile locations will be distributed throughout the county.
“We feel the mobile units are the most important,” Kallmyer said. “Our contact tracers who are bilingual have gone into Hispanic communities where people may be less trustful of the government. They have been very successful in helping us penetrate those areas.”
He said the county has testing sites in 11 of Fulton’s 15 cities and plans to add more in the remaining four cities:, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Palmetto.
Consultant Doug Schuster of Emergency Management Services International (EMSI), an emergency management firm working with Fulton, said he’s worried about the county’s recent death rate and other statistics related to COVID-19.
“Around three deaths in Fulton County (is the average per day), but the last seven days, the average has been over six,” Schuster said, adding the average age of residents dying from the virus has dropped from 77 to 75.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, as of Aug. 19 at 3:50 p.m., a total of 479 individuals in Fulton have died of the virus, with 2018 hospitalizations and 22,760 confirmed cases. Aug. 1, the average number of deaths per seven days was 3.7, but it peaked at 6.6 Aug. 12 before dropping to 3.6 a week later.
Schuster said the seven-day average of hospitalizations in the county has dropped from 500 to 430, and Fulton has been bolstered by the recent reopening of a total of 140 temporary COVID-19 patient beds at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead and the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.
However, he said, “Our hospitalizations, even at the 430 number, it’s still difficult to manage without those extra beds. … Our ability to test is still at a very high rate. Testing results now are at a very reasonable less than 72 hours (for getting them back) but normally are less than 48 to get your test results.”
Schuster said the daily average of residents getting tested has dropped from 375 Aug. 1 to 245 Aug. 18, and the percent positives has decreased from 11% to 8.6%. The latter decrease is a good sign, he added, but that percentage should be at 5% or less.
“Testing numbers dropped, but I will say demand is down around the state,” Schuster said. “I want to remind everyone that testing is a key component to success in keeping our numbers down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.