The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives across metro Atlanta this month to help patients in hospitals needing blood for a variety of reasons or convalescent blood plasma due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the state has slowed down due to the outbreak, the need for blood has never ended. In fact, the need has risen because of the pandemic.
“More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments,” a news release stated.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may determine if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Blood drives will take place at the following locations in these counties:
DeKalb
♦ March 15: First Christian Church of Atlanta, 4532 Lavista Road, Tucker
♦ March 18: Airwatch, 1155 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody
♦ March 23: First Christian Church of Decatur, 601 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur
♦ March 24: Hamilton Recreation Center, 3262-B Chapel St., Scottdale
♦ March 24: First St. Peter AME Church, 1074 South Indian Creek Drive, Stone Mountain
♦ March 24: Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
♦ March 26: Chamblee Library, 4115 Clairmont Road, Chamblee
♦ March 26: Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur
♦ March 26: Hairston Crossing Library, 4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain
♦ March 30: Georgia Nurses Association, 3032 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
♦ March 30: Brookhaven UMC, 1366 N Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven
♦ March 30: Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur
♦ March 30: Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur
♦ March 31: N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur
♦ March 31: Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia
♦ March 31: Tucker Parks and Recreation, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker
Douglas
♦ March 24: First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs, 10531 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Lithia Springs
♦ March 29: Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville
Fulton
♦ March 15-31: Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama Road, Suite 110, Alpharetta
♦ March 15-31: Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive, Atlanta
♦ March 15, 29: The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta
♦ March 15, 17-19, 22, 24, 26, 29-31: American Red Cross Metro Atlanta chapter office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE, Atlanta
♦ March 16: Grand Hyatt Atlanta hotel, 3300 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead
♦ March 17, 23: Northside Hospital – Alpharetta admin., 3400-C Old Milton Pkwy., Suite 310, Alpharetta
♦ March 17: Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta
♦ March 17, 18: Grady Memorial Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta
♦ March 17: Little 5 Points Center for Arts and Community, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta
♦ March 19: Digital Ignition, 190 Bluegrass Valley Pkwy., Alpharetta
♦ March 19: Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
♦ March 20: Consulate General de Mexico, 1700 Chantilly Drive NE, Atlanta
♦ March 22: Selig Enterprises Inc., 270 Carpenter Drive, Sandy Springs
♦ March 22, 23: Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Ave., NE, Atlanta
♦ March 23: Northpark Bldg 500, 1100 Abernathy Road, Sandy Springs
♦ March 23: Congregation B’Nai Torah, 700 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs
♦ March 23: The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta
♦ March 24: Kirkwood United Church of Christ, 100 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta
♦ March 24: Yaarab Shrine Temple, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
♦ March 25: Grady Camp Creek Comprehensive Care Center, 3896 Princeton Lakes Way, Atlanta
♦ March 25: Georgia Institute of Technology - Exhibition Hall, 460 Fourth St. NW, Atlanta
♦ March 26: Transwestern/Deerfield office park, 12600 Deerfield Pkwy., Suite 130, Alpharetta
♦ March 26: Glenn Building, 550 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
♦ March 29: Atlanta Property Group, 5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Building D, Sandy Springs
♦ March 30: Flourish Atlanta, 3143 Maple Drive NE, Atlanta
♦ March 31: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
♦ March 31: Peachtree Road UMC, 3209 Mathieson Place, Atlanta
♦ March 31: First Baptist Church of Fairburn, 23 SE Malone St., Fairburn
Paulding
♦ March 16: Paulding County Senior Center, 54 Industrial Way N, Dallas (hosted by the sheriff’s office)
♦ March 19: Bodyplex Hiram, 76 Highland Pavilion Court, Suite 165, Hiram
♦ March 19: New Season Church, New Season Church, 4457 Atlanta Hwy., Hiram
To schedule a blood donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
