Nicholas House, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, was hit especially hard when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the United States in March and forced the postponement or cancellation of countless events.
Nicholas House helps homeless families in 13 metro Atlanta counties become self-sufficient by giving them temporary housing and addressing the root causes of their homelessness.
Its three annual fundraisers in Atlanta – the March 27 New Beginnings Luncheon at The Four Seasons, the June 18 Dream Builders Luncheon at the Georgia Aquarium and the Aug. 29 A Night to Remember gala at the Marriott Marquis hotel – provide about $450,000 combined in funds for the organization.
So Nicholas House is adjusting by hosting the Dream Builders Virtual Event, a series of online gatherings June 25 through July 30. It will kick off with a special health-focused panel discussion event, Let’s Talk About it, June 25 at noon. That will be followed by a discussion on unemployment and homelessness July 9 at noon and a talk on children and homelessness July 23 at noon. Each event will include experts in their field.
The series will close with the main Dream Builders event July 30 at noon, and it will include a panel discussion and special performances, with local and national celebrity speakers and possibly even some surprises, said Terrisita Terry, Nicholas House’s director of development.
“What we’re hoping to do now with this event is expand the scope of what we do,” she said, adding the nonprofit is also reaching out to past and potential donors through the end of June to generate more funds. “But we’re hoping to pick up a larger audience outside Atlanta, nationally (through Dream Builders).
“That’s where the national performers have that national following come in. We’re reaching out to them through their social media channels. We’ve had some celebrities agree to help but we can’t release their names because they want to be anonymous.”
Terry said the goal for the online fundraiser is $350,000, but organizers hope to raise as much as $500,000. Since the pandemic started, the demand for rent/mortgage and utility payment assistance and other services Nicholas House provides has doubled, Terry said. The nonprofit also has a homeless shelter in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood that houses up to 12 families.
“It will keep us out of the red,” she said of the online fundraiser. “Our fiscal year ends Aug. 31 and begins Sept. 1. Our main goal is not having to furlough the staff or cut back on our programs. We’re looking for other sources of funding through foundations, individuals, public funding.”
When the pandemic started, Nicholas House received emergency funding from the United Way ($70,000) from the Fulton County Health and Human Services ($75,000) and also the Stadium Neighborhoods Trust Fund ($100,000; the fund is for the old Turner Field neighborhood).
“But with that funding we received, it’s restricted to just preventative services, preventing homelessness for families. Most of that funding will run out by mid-July,” Terry said.
Nicholas House also got $50,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but that will only cover the cost of its staff’s salaries, she said. Also, the nonprofit has a $250,000 hole in its budget since volunteer activities have stopped due to the pandemic, and that temporarily ceased in-kind donations of food, clothing, labor and other items or services.
“We get a minimum of 200 to 300 calls a month from people wanting assistance financially,” Terry said, adding most of its requests for help are coming from residents of Cobb, south Fulton and DeKalb counties, and most are individuals who worked in the airline or hospitality industry.
She said most of the individuals contacting Nicholas House lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
“We actually found a (single mother and her child) living under a bridge in Atlanta,” Terry said. “(The mom) came here with the promise of a job in hospitality, but then it was gone because of COVID-19. … We were able to get that lady a job and get her in an apartment on her own. We had a young lady (who) … worked at Georgia Tech, and she and her child lived in one of the office buildings there. She was able to get a new job and get a new home for (her) and her child.”
Also, Terry said there’s a summer surge in which the number of homeless individuals and families increases each summer when some residents can no longer stay where they are for one reason or another.
“What we’re mostly doing is the shelter operations are mostly the same, but what we’re seeing is an increase in homeless prevention,” she said. “It’s really gone up dramatically. We’re having to respond to families who lost their jobs or (got) reduced hours at work. We just want to help them avoid foreclosure or eviction and keep the lights on. Our shelter operations have been about the same.”
Atlanta resident Timeka Hall, who heard about Nicholas House through the Atlanta Housing Authority in March, said she has been “battling homelessness” for a while. Hall, who has three adult children, a 16-year-old daughter and five grandchildren, worked as a housekeeper at Georgia State University but has since quit that job and is interviewing for a new one.
“Nicholas House means a lot to me,” she said. “Nicholas House came into my life at a point of time in my life when I didn’t have nothing or nobody to turn to. It’s helped me. It helped us gain stability. It’s overwhelming. I really appreciate them. Without them, we wouldn’t have what we have right now.”
For more information on the Dream Builders Virtual Event or to make a donation or purchase tickets, visit nicholashouse.org/events/dreambuilders2020.
