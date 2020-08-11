Two challengers have unseated two longtime incumbents in Fulton County’s Democratic district attorney and sheriff races in the Aug. 11 primary runoff election.
With 83.33% of precincts reporting, Fani Willis won with 73.36% of the vote against incumbent District Attorney Paul Howard Jr., who has held the seat since 1997, and Pat Labat triumphed with 58.83% of the ballots versus incumbent Sheriff Ted Jackson, who has been in office since 2009 and served as interim sheriff in 2004. The winners of each race will be unopposed in November.
Jackson led the June 9 primary with 44.12%, but Labat may have picked up votes from supporters of the three other sheriff candidates who didn’t advance to the runoff since at least two said they backed his campaign.
Willis led the primary with 42.27% and Howard had 34.78%, but third-place finisher Christian Wise Smith (22.95%) endorsed Howard.
Those two high-profile campaigns led a group of five runoffs in Fulton.
Melynee Leftridge Harris beat Tamika Hrobowski-Houston with 61.01% in the nonpartisan Superior Court judge race to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
In the nonpartisan District 4 Fulton Board of Education race, with 80.56% of precincts reporting, Franchesca Warren leads Sandra Wright with 57.06% in the campaign to replace member Linda Bryant, who is not seeking reelection.
Finally, in the District 65 Georgia House of Representatives race, with 50% of precincts reporting, Mandisha Thomas leads incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague with 59.14% in the Democratic runoff. The winner will be unopposed in November.
