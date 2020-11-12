Westlake High School and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of its principal and his wife, who both died in a drowning incident while on vacation in Puerto Rico.
According to a WSB-TV report, Principal Jamar Robinson and his wife, AnnMari Robinson, died when Jamar tried to save his wife when she was struggling to swim in the ocean due to some rip currents.
In a statement posted to its website, South Fulton Parents for Education announced the tragic news.
“South Fulton Parents for Education would like to extend our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Westlake High School Principal Jamar Robinson and his wife, AnnMari Robinson," the organization stated. "Like many in our community, we were devastated to hear this tragic news. Our hearts go out to their friends and family, but most importantly to the two children they leave behind. During his eight-year tenure at Westlake High School, two as a beloved principal, Mr. Robinson was instrumental in cultivating and sustaining an atmosphere of excellence that was recognized throughout Georgia.
“He was not only a respected leader among his peers, but also a mentor and advocate. Whether he was cheering on the sidelines at football games or honoring 2020 graduates with billboards, Mr. Robinson ensured that all students were supported and celebrated. As we work to understand this painful loss, perhaps the most impactful thing we can do to honor Mr. Robinson’s legacy is to remain laser-focused on giving our students the stellar education they deserve.”
Brian Noyes, a Fulton County Schools spokesman, said, “Arrangements for a memorial and further tributes by our school community are being planned.”
In a statement, the district said it is heartbroken by the news.
“Robinson was an inspirational leader who brought joy with his passion for education and his students,” the district stated in part. “We join the community in remembering him and expressing our condolences to his family. School leadership and support staff are at the school to support students, teachers and staff. This support is also being provided remotely to students.”
