Paulding County Deputies Carl Brown and Alan Perry have been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a suspect who charged police with a sword.
Paulding police responded to a suspicious persons call on Julia Way in Douglasville where they were met by 41-year-old Richard Jeanpaul Harris. A neighbor called the police on Harris after she says he was "jiggling" her front door handle and peering and yelling into her home.
When police arrived, Harris immediately went into his house and would not speak with police. Police say there were able to speak with Harris' mother who also lived at the house.
After police left, they were called back to the home that evening around 6 p.m. When police arrived they discovered the neighbor who's wife called earlier had been attacked by Harris in the front yard of his own home. Police say that once Harris was done fighting the male homeowner, he then started toward the wife in an "aggressive manner."
Police say she then shot Harris in his lower extremities in the front yard of the residence. After he had been shot, Harris then fled to his home which was next door. Once police reached Harris’ residence, they say they saw a tremendous amount of blood leading up to the home.
Not knowing how critical his injuries were, Deputies announced their presence and entered the home. Deputies Brown and Perry were among the officers entering Harris' home.
Police entered Harris' home and attempted to treat him. According to police, Harris picked up a sword and attempted to attack the deputies and EMS. Brown tased Harris, but Harris continued to advance with the sword.
Perry shot Harris, and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Harris’ current condition is unknown at this time.
Per the policy of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies involved in this incident have been placed on paid administrative leave and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the Deputy involved shooting.
