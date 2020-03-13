A fight broke out between three shoppers at the Hiram Sam's Club that resulted in two men attacking each other with broken wine bottles.
Hiram Police have not released names, but say a man in a motorized shopping cart was driving down one of the aisles when his cart bumped into a family of three's shopping cart, who had a child sitting in their shopping cart.
Police say the woman confronted the man, struck him with her hand, and was accused him of ramming her shopping cart while her child was inside of it. The man reportedly attempted to back away from the confrontation, at which point the couple re-approached him. The man in the motorized car retrieved a wine bottle, allegedly to defend himself.
Police say the other man then grabbed a wine bottle as well, and the two males began striking one another with the wine bottles.
In a video released in social media, the men are seen struggling on the ground as people try to separate them.
"Despite rumors reportedly circulating social media, there are no indications that this incident was related to an altercation over water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, or any other supplies being sought in connection to the concerns over the Coronavirus," Hiram Police spokesperson Sergeant Edwin Ivey said.
Names have not been released; however, criminal charges have been prepared for all three persons involved. The two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the altercation.
