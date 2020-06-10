Republicans remain strong in Paulding County as tentative election results pour in.
After an election day where some polling locations across the state remained open past 10 p.m., Paulding County's election results are still unofficial. However, all precincts are reporting, showing what appears to be a strong Republican hold on the county.
Republican Angela Woodall 51.14% for county probate judge, leaving Glen Albright with 48.86% of votes.
For superior court clerk, republican Sheila Butler led with 64.87% of votes. Kenda Johnson ended with 29.74% and Agnes "Lu" Kimble with 5.39%.
Democrat Taurus Madric-Morris will face off against republican Dave Carmichael for commissioner chair.
Paulding's current sheriff Gary Gulledge will serve another term.
For the state Senate, republican David Purdue and democrat Jon Ossoff will face off in November. For House District 4, a total of nine republicans ran for the seat. Marjorie Taylor Greene came out on top with 35.10% of votes and will run against democrat Kevin Van Ausdal.
Results will be updated as official numbers are released.
