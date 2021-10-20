Earlier today, Paulding detectives arrested the suspect in a stabbing case that occurred overnight in Paulding County on Hiram Sudie Road.
At approximately 3:41 a.m. on Tuesday Oct.19, Paulding E-911 received a call from the homeowner at 2860 Hiram Sudie Road Hiram in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred.
Once deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim, later identified as Ryan Thompson, a 36-year-old white male, on the ground with multiple stab wounds about his body.
Thompson was subsequently transported to an Atlanta area hospital in critical condition.
The complainant, who happened to be the neighbor of the victim, indicated that the suspect fled the scene. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene where they immediately went to work.
Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that the original incident occurred at 2836 Hiram Sudie Road which is where the victim resided. To get away from the suspect, the victim went to his neighbor’s home and the neighbor ultimately called 911.
Although the investigation is still in its infancy, Detectives believe that the victim and the suspect engaged in some type of altercation prior to the victim being stabbed.
As a result of diligent detective work, the suspect, identified as Dylan “DJ” Hill, a 29-year-old African American male, was arrested without incident. Detectives were able to arrest Hill on a traffic stop around Hart Road and GA 61 South (Villa Rica Highway) just before noon on Oct.19.
Hill was charged with the below listed offense and is being housed in the Paulding County Jail without bond:
• Aggravated Assault (F)
Thompson is still being listed in critical condition at an Atlanta area hospital at last check.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
