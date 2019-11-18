Two Paulding schools not accustomed to being in position to seek state football championships advanced to the second round of the playoffs after wins Friday, Nov. 15.
However, a third school lost to one of the state's highest-ranked teams for the second time in a week.
SOUTH PAULDING
South Paulding defeated North Atlanta in the first round of the Georgia High School Association’s Class 6-A state football playoffs at Tim Glanton Stadium in Douglasville.
Senior quarterback Austin Seymour threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns and completed 27 of 36 passes in the Spartans’ victory, according to information from MaxPreps.
Wide receiver Parker Self, also a senior, caught 13 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior running back Julian Beris ran for 123 yards and one score on a 66-yard run.
South was the second-seeded team from Region 5-6A and won its first playoff game since 2015. They had not been in the playoffs since a three-year run from 2013 to 2015.
The Spartans moved to 9-2 overall this season and will host Houston County in the second round Friday, Nov. 22. Houston County, the fourth seed from Region 1-6A, upset Region 3’s top-seeded team Evans 31-21.
HIRAM
Senior Jermaine Banks starred for Hiram as the Hornets upset Southwest DeKalb 16-12 at Buck Godfrey Stadium in Decatur to advance to the second round of the Class 5-A playoffs.
It was the Hornets' first playoff victory since 2010.
Banks ran 78 yards for one touchdown, and blocked a punt and recovered it on the one-yard line with five minutes left in the game to set up the winning touchdown.
He also rushed for 131 yards to help lead Hiram, which moved to 6-5 overall.
Samuel Garrett had six solo tackles, and Brandon Maina and Joshua Martin sacked the Southwest DeKalb quarterback three times to lead Hiram's defensive effort.
Southwest was the top-seeded team from Region 5-5A while Hiram was the fourth-seeded team from Region 7-5A.
The Hornets will travel to face Griffin Friday, Nov. 22. The Bears finished 9-1 overall and were the second-seeded team from Region 3-5A.
NORTH PAULDING
North Paulding lost to undefeated and third-ranked McEachern 47-29 Friday at Cantrell Stadium in Powder Springs in the Class 7-A playoffs.
It was the second time the two teams played in a week. The Indians defeated the Wolfpack 49-19 in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 8.
North Paulding entered the playoffs after earning an at-large bid on the basis of a power rating that was the highest of all Class 7-A schools which did not earn playoff spots.
The Wolfpack finished 6-5 overall this season.
