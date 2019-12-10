Paulding’s three playoff teams placed the most players on the list of Paulding County Touchdown Club honorees for the 2019 season.
South Paulding placed 13, North Paulding placed 11 and Hiram placed nine on the list of the club’s top players and All-County team.
Wide receiver Parker Self of South Paulding earned the Player of the Year award from the Touchdown Club, which is comprised of the county’s five high school head coaches.
Self was the leading receiver in the state in Class 6A and the second-leading receiver in all classes in Georgia with 1,508 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Quarterback Austin Seymour of South Paulding was the Offensive MVP award. He completed 60% of his passes this season for 3,018 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Linebacker Joshua Martin of Hiram was named the county’s Defensive MVP after recording 62 solo tackles and 94 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss.
The club also honored each team’s top assistant coach and Volunteer of the Year, according to information from South Paulding head coach Jason Thompson.
Honorees included:
• Player of the Year: Parker Self, South Paulding
• Offensive MVP: Austin Seymour, South Paulding
• Defensive MVP: Joshua Martin, Hiram
• Offensive Lineman Of The Year: Andrew Smith, North Paulding
• Defensive Lineman Of The Year: Brandon Maina, Hiram
• Newcomer Of The Year: Kyle Bird, North Paulding
• Special Teams Player of the Year: Brock Travelstead, North Paulding
• Returner Of The Year: Jermaine Banks, Hiram
First Team All-County:
Quarterback: Brayden Mauldin, Paulding HS
Offensive Line:
• Trent Knighting, South Paulding;
• Shaun Smith, South Paulding;
• Ian Gardner, East Paulding;
• Marcus Oge, Hiram;
• Cal Bentley, North Paulding;
• Jacob Smith, Paulding HS;
• Simon Sheehan, Paulding HS.
Defensive Line:
• CJ Nunnally, South Paulding;
• Curtis Brown, South Paulding;
• Joey Willoughby, East Paulding;
• Charlie Sims, Hiram;
• Silas Field, North Paulding.
Wide Receivers:
• Keishon Jackson, Paulding HS;
• Jarod Ray, North Paulding;
• Tanner Bentley, North Paulding;
• Kellan Autenrieth, North Paulding;
• Miles Campbell, South Paulding;
• Joseph Warren, East Paulding;
• Dylan Stockunas, Hiram.
Defensive Backs:
• Rayne Chuma, East Paulding;
• Mahki Touray, Hiram;
• Latrell Jewsome, North Paulding;
• Tyler Davis, North Paulding;
• Jalen Marshall, South Paulding;
• Jeremiah Austin, South Paulding;
• Si'les Modisett, Paulding HS.
Linebackers:
• Smael Mondon, Paulding HS;
• Kaleem Turman, Paulding HS;
• Jackson Evans, South Paulding;
• Reece Hart, South Paulding;
• Maverick Herring, East Paulding;
• Caleb Brewster, Hiram;
• Jacob Amos, North Paulding.
Running Backs:
• Christian Rowe, Paulding HS;
• Thomas Marshall, South Paulding;
• Julian Beris, South Paulding;
• Jalen Townser, Hiram.
Punter: Colby Dumbra, East Paulding
Asst. Coach Of The Year:
• Chris Crowe, North Paulding
• Jeremy Clements, South Paulding
• Andy Scott, Hiram
• Billy Blizzard, East Paulding
• Trent Thompson, Paulding HS
Volunteers Of The Year:
• Rob Brookshire, North Paulding
• Patrick and Melanie Harrelson, South Paulding
• Tracy Woodall, East Paulding
• Coleen Eichner, Hiram
• Jimbo Black, Paulding HS
