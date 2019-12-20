South Paulding High School’s head football coach is returning to his Gwinnett County roots after transforming the Spartans from a losing program to a playoff contender in two seasons.
Jason Thompson will begin his new job as the head coach at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville after the Christmas break.
"It's a chance for my wife and I to go back to Gwinnett County where my career all started in Georgia," he said.
Thompson led a South Paulding program that had won a total of five games in the previous three seasons to a 9-3 record this year with two players earning Player of the Year honors.
The Spartans had a 2-8 record in his first season in 2018 but advanced to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019 as their offense piled up 4,700 yards and 51 touchdowns in 13 games.
Wide receiver Parker Self earned county and region Player of the Year awards, and quarterback Austin Seymour won region Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Principal Keith Rowland and Athletic Director Lamarr Glenn will conduct interviews with possible successors before recommending Thompson's replacement to the school board, said district Athletic Director Jason Freeman.
Even though Self and Seymour will be graduating this year, Thompson said South Paulding is “set up for a chance” to continue this year’s success with the players it has returning in 2020.
“They've got a young quarterback (and) all the receivers back except for Parker. The entire line and most of the defense is back," he said.
"We built that expectation that we can win here," Thompson said.
Thompson said he will most remember “the whole transformation” of the program during his two-year stint at South Paulding.
"The turnaround that we made and the buy-in that these kids did, I don't even know if I'll re-live that in my career," he said.
Thompson said he and his staff saw “something was brewing” before this season but did not foresee the Spartans being as successful as they were in his second year.
The typical turnaround takes at least three years to achieve, he said.
“I knew we had a chance and that the kids bought in,” Thompson said. “There was a lot that had to fall in place. We had to stay healthy.”
Thompson said the opportunity came up to return to Gwinnett County after spending 10 years as an assistant coach at North Gwinnett and Central Gwinnett high schools.
He will be returning to a school where he served as an assistant from 2009 to 2011. Central Gwinnett finished 2-8 this season.
“They’re in a similar place as South Paulding when I got here,” he said. “They have some young talent.”
"I'm ready to jump in and do it all over again."
Thompson also was an assistant on North Gwinnett’s 2013 state runner-up team.
He was defensive coordinator at Johns Creek High School in Fulton County for one year before receiving his first chance to be a head coach at South Paulding.
