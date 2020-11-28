Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs
First round:
Nov. 27:
Class 6A
Langston Hughes 27, Northside (Warner Robins) 0
Westlake 42, Houston County 10
Class 5A
Creekside 47, Harris County 28
Woodward 35, Whitewater 14
Class A Private
Calvary Day 1, Landmark Christian 0 (forfeit due to a COVID-19 positive case)
Second round:
Dec. 4 and 5:
Class 6A
Langston Hughes at Glynn Academy
Richmond Hill at Westlake
Class 5A
Woodward at Warner Robins
Ware County at Creekside
