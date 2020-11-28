082620_MNS_FB_St_Pius_006 Mason Benefield

St. Pius X running back Mason Benefield tries to stiff-arm Woodward defensive back Ambe Caldwell during their state Class 4A playoff game in 2019.

 Special – Carol Pajer / Liddell Photos

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs

First round:

Nov. 27:

Class 6A

Langston Hughes 27, Northside (Warner Robins) 0

Westlake 42, Houston County 10

Class 5A

Creekside 47, Harris County 28

Woodward 35, Whitewater 14

Class A Private

Calvary Day 1, Landmark Christian 0 (forfeit due to a COVID-19 positive case)

Second round:

Dec. 4 and 5:

Class 6A

Langston Hughes at Glynn Academy

Richmond Hill at Westlake

Class 5A

Woodward at Warner Robins

Ware County at Creekside

