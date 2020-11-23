Following a regular season marked by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, only one Paulding County school has advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs.
Hiram is the county’s lone hope for a state title after qualifying for the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round contests were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 5A, Hiram (1-9) travels to New Manchester in the first round, with the victor facing the Southwest DeKalb-Eastside winner in the second round.
