Only one of Douglas County’s five football teams that qualified for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs advanced to the second round.
In the first round Nov. 27, New Manchester won its game, but Alexander, Douglas County, Lithia Springs and Chapel Hill all lost. The second-round games will be played Dec. 4 and 5 and the quarterfinals Dec. 11 and 12. Results of the second-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 5A, New Manchester (8-3) edged Hiram 21-17 in the first round and hosts Eastside in the second round, with the winner playing the Griffin-Jones County victor in the quarterfinals.
In the Hiram win, New Manchester was led by RB Teondre Carter, who had six carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, and WR Horatio Fields, who caught seven passes for 75 yards. LB Robert Iverson led the Jaguars’ defense with 11 tackles, including one for a loss.
In Class 6A, Alexander (7-4) fell to Dacula 49-24. QB Donovan Hoskins led the Cougars with 200 yards rushing and a touchdown on only 18 carries. RB Tyren Curd had 16 attempts for 86 yards and a score.
Douglas County (7-4) was blanked by Buford 48-0. The Tigers’ stats were not available on maxpreps.com or the school's website.
In Class 5A, Chapel Hill (6-5) lost to Blessed Trinity 49-14. Blessed Trinity led 35-7 at halftime, and the Panthers got their touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters. Chapel Hill’s stats were not available on maxpreps.com or the school's website.
Lithia Springs (4-7) fell to Calhoun 46-21. The Lions were led by QB Jai’que Hart, who was 12-for-21 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown. DE Michael Wilson had a team-high 15 tackles, and LB Taye Seymore (11 tackles) and DE/LB Joshua Simmons (10 tackles) each had four tackles for a loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.