A total of 13 players from the four high school football teams in Cartersville and Bartow County earned top region football honors for their play during the 2019 season.
Cartersville’s state quarterfinal football team had its region’s top two-way player and seven players selected to its All-Region first team.
Adairsville and Cass each placed two players, and Woodland one player, on their All-Region first teams for 2019.
ADAIRSVILLE
Region 6-AAA
Adairsville’s All-Region first team selections were senior defensive lineman Garrett Ellis and senior linebacker Malachi Gardner.
All-Region second team selections were senior offensive lineman J.T. Jolly, junior punter Emanuel Lopez, senior defensive lineman Dakota King, and senior defensive back Savaun Henderson.
Tigers named as honorable mention were Lopez as a placekicker, and sophomore linebacker Tokyo Gordon.
The Tigers finished 5-6 and advanced to the first round of the GHSA Class AAA state playoffs.
CARTERSVILLE
Region 5-AAAA
The region’s coaches selected Cartersville junior Devonte Ross as the Co-Ironman Award winner for being the two-way player of the year.
Ross, a wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense, and cornerback/wide receiver Brian Branch of Sandy Creek shared the award.
Cartersville players selected to the All-Region 5-AAAA first team included senior quarterback Tee Webb, who passed for more than 2,600 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He has signed to play football at University of Louisville.
Other first team selections were junior receiver Sam Phillips, and senior offensive linemen Matthew Surrett and Jonah Gambill, who has signed with University of Memphis.
Players selected to the first-team All-Region defense were senior defensive end La’Kwayme Jupiter, junior linebacker Amarai Orr and junior defensive back Evan Slocum.
Hurricanes named to the second-team All-Region team included receiver Kyler Johnson, offensive lineman Blake Woods, linebacker Jadon Martin, defensive backs Marquail Coaxum and Marko Dudley, and kicker Oscar Hernandez.
Honorable mention players were defensive linemen Jesse Grogan and Omari Bailey, and linebackers Harrison Allen and Gavin Geros.
The Purple Hurricanes finished 12-1 and advanced to the state Class AAAA playoffs quarterfinal round in Head Coach Conor Foster’s first season.
CASS
Region 7-AAAAA
The Colonels placed two players on the Region 7-AAAAA first team.
Senior defensive end JP Perry and senior center Johnny Bootz earned first-team honors.
Second team selections included wide receiver Tino Jones, offensive lineman Aresteo Perez, kicker Kaleb Speights, defensive lineman Noah Hoffmeir, middle linebacker Elijah Harris, defensive back Zay Jackson, and punter Isia Romero.
Region 7-AAAAA honorable mention players were quarterback Logan Nelson, running backs Tanayce Calhoun and David Gbadie, offensive lineman Samual Blankenship, defensive lineman Garrett Gonyea, inside linebackers Reed Davis and Cam Hill, and defensive backs Jacorey Jackson and Andrew Ngyuen.
WOODLAND
Region 7-AAAAA
Senior outside linebacker Blake Cash was named to the All-Region first team.
Wildcats named to the second team were defensive end Nick Bailey, middle linebacker Bryce Shedd, and cornerback Jaden Johnson.
Honorable mention selections were running backs Demarcus Williams and Asa James; center Beau Jernigan; defensive ends Jovani Jocabo and Jahseim Henry; and punter Bryson Posey.
