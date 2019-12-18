Paulding County schools had 17 football players given highest honors on All-Region teams after the recently completed 2019 season.
North Paulding, Paulding County High and South Paulding had region Players of the Year named in various categories, while all except Paulding County High had players named to All-Region first teams.
• South Paulding senior wide receiver Parker Self was named Co-Player of the Year, and senior quarterback Austin Seymour was named Offensive Player of the Year, in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Tight end Miles Campbell, a junior, also was named to the All-Region first team.
• Paulding County High School senior wide receiver Keishon Jackson was named Region 7-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year.
Running back/outside linebacker Smael Mondon, a junior, was named the region’s Athlete/All-Purpose Player of the Year.
• North Paulding kicker and punter Brock Travelstead earned Special Teams Player of the Year honors in Region 3-AAAAAAA.
North Paulding’s region only has six schools and coaches decided to select one All-Region team rather than having first and second teams.
Wolfpack players named to the All-Region team included wide receiver Tanner Bentley and outside linebacker Matthew Hoffman, both seniors; and quarterback Kyle Bird and inside linebacker Jacob Amos, both juniors.
• Hiram placed four on the Region 7-AAAAA first team, including outside linebacker Joshua Martin, wide receiver Dylan Stockunas, and defensive back Mahki Touray, all seniors; and junior defensive lineman Brandon Maina.
• East Paulding’s three first-team All-Region 7-AAAAA players included inside linebacker Maverick Hering, a senior; and offensive lineman Ian Gardner and punter Colby Dumbra, both juniors.
ALL-REGION SELECTIONS:
EAST PAULDING
Region 7-AAAAA
First Team: Ian Gardner, OL; Maverick Hering, IL; Colby Dumbra, P.
Second Team: Joseph Warren, WR; Martin Gordan, OL/SS; Rayne Chuma, DB.
Honorable Mention: Colby Dumbra, K; Joey Willoughby, DL; Christian Sanchez, IL.
HIRAM
Region 7-AAAAA
First Team: Brandon Maina, DL; Joshua Martin, OLB; Dylan Stockunas, WR; Mahki Touray, DB.
Second Team: Caleb Brewster, ILB; Marcus Oge, OL; Charlie Sims, DE; Jalen Townser, RB.
Honorable Mention: Jeremiah Banks, Jermaine Banks, Ishmael Hairston, Zander May, Cory McGarity, Jaylen Priester, Samarie Rowe, Avelino Williams.
NORTH PAULDING
Region 3-AAAAAAA
Special Teams Player of the Year: Brock Travelstead, K/P.
Offense: Kyle Bird, QB; Tanner Bentley, WR.
Defense: Matthew Hoffman, OLB; Jacob Amos, ILB.
PAULDING COUNTY HIGH
Region 7-AAAAA
Offensive Player of the Year: Keishon Jackson, WR
Athlete/All-Purpose Player of the Year: Smael Mondon, RB/OLB
Second Team: Jacob Smith, OL; Frantzyr Chardavoine, WR; Kaleem Turman, Ath; Si'les Modisett, DB; Matthew Frey, P.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Mauldin, QB; Christian Rowe, RB; Simon Sheehan, OL; Cleve Jordan, OL; Jaylen Ellis-Banks, OLB.
SOUTH PAULDING
Region 5-AAAAAA
Co-Player of the Year: Parker Self, WR.
Offensive Player of the Year: Austin Seymour, QB.
First Team: Miles Campbell, TE.
Second Team: Shaun Smith, OL; CJ Nunnally, DL.
Honorable Mention: Thomas Marshall, Julian Beris, Trent Knighting, Curtis Brown, Jackson Evans, Jeremiah Austin, Jalen Marshall, Reece Hart.
