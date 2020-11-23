Following a regular season marked by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, all five Douglas County public schools have advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs.
Alexander, Douglas County, New Manchester, Lithia Springs and Chapel Hill all qualified for the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 6A, Alexander (7-3) visits Dacula in the first round, with the winner playing the Johns Creek-Allatoona victor in the second round. Douglas County (7-3) visits Buford in the first round, with the victor facing the Cambridge-Kell winner in the second round.
In Class 5A, New Manchester (7-3) hosts Hiram in the first round, with the victor facing the Southwest DeKalb-Eastside winner in the second round. Lithia Springs (4-6) hosts Calhoun in the first round, with the winner meeting the M.L. King-Clarke Central victor in the second round.
Chapel Hill (6-4) visits Blessed Trinity in the first round, with the winner battling the Decatur-Greenbriar victor in the second round.
