Four football players from Cartersville City and Bartow County schools are projected to be among the best in Georgia at their positions this season.
Georgia High School Football Daily recently named Cartersville High School quarterback Tee Webb, senior offensive lineman Jonah Gambill and defensive back Marko Dudley, all seniors, and junior punter Emanuel Lopez of Adairsville High School to its preseason all-state teams.
Another online publication, Recruit Georgia, also named the four to its all-state teams.
The teams were divided by classification, ranging from the state’s smallest public and private schools in Class 1-A, to schools with largest enrollments in Class 7-A.
Dudley, Gambill and Webb were named to the Football Daily’s preseason all-state team in Class 4-A.
Webb, who is 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, also was named to Recruit Georgia’s Class 4-A all-state honorable mention.
He passed for 2,726 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 2018 for the Purple Hurricanes.
Webb helped lead Cartersville to the title game for the GHSA Class 4-A state championship in 2018.
He is committed to the University of Louisville of the Atlantic Coast Conference and will be the second consecutive Cartersville quarterback going to an ACC school.
Former Hurricane quarterback Trevor Lawrence starred as a freshman for NCAA national champion Clemson in 2018.
Gambill, at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, also was named to Recruit Georgia’s all-state team for Class 4-A.
He was listed as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He is committed to the University of Memphis.
He earned first team, All-Region 5-4A honors in 2018.
Dudley, who is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, also was named to Recruit Georgia’s all-state honorable mention.
He earned first team, All-Region 5-4A honors in 2018 as a defensive back.
He also had four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver on offense.
Lopez had eight of his 25 kickoffs go for touchbacks in 2018 for the Tigers.
As a punter, Lopez averaged 38 yards per punt with his longest going for 55 yards. He was able to kick the ball inside the opponents’ 20-yard line nine times, according to information from MaxPreps.
He also was named to Recruit Georgia’s all-state team for Class 3-A.
Both teams open their seasons on the road Aug. 23, with Adairsville playing at Chattooga and Cartersville at Allatoona.
