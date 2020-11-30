Bartow County’s two high schools in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs went 1-1 in the first round Nov. 27, with Cartersville advancing but Adairsville bowing out.
The second-round games will be played Dec. 4 and 5 and the quarterfinals Dec. 11 and 12. Results of the second-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 5A, Cartersville crushed Jackson (Atlanta) 56-6 in the first round. The Purple Hurricanes (9-1) will visit St. Pius X in the second round, with the victor playing the Ware County-Creekside winner in the quarterfinals.
QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was 8-for-9 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cartersville. His favorite targets were WRs Kyler Johnson (three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown) and Devonte Ross (72 yards receiving on two catches, both of which were for scores).
In Class 3A, Adairsville (6-4) was defeated by Dawson County 45-31 in the first round. QB Connor Crunkleton led the Tigers, completing 14 of 30 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown and an interception. WR Dylan Matthews had eight catches for 159 yards. The defense was led by LB Drew Wilson, who had 11 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.