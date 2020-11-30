Hiram, GA (30141)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.