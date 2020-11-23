Following a regular season marked by challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, two Bartow County schools have advanced to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) football state playoffs.
Cartersville and Adairsville both qualified for the postseason, with the first-round games Nov. 27 and 28 and the second round Dec 4 and 5. Results of the first-round games were not available at the Neighbor’s print deadline.
In Class 5A, Cartersville (8-1) hosts Jackson (Atlanta) in the first round, with the winner playing the Loganville-St. Pius X victor in the second round. The Purple Hurricanes are seeking their first state title since 2016.
In Class 3A, Adairsville (6-3) hosts Dawson County in the first round, with the victor facing the Westminster-Oconee County winner in the second round. The Tigers are seeking their first state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.