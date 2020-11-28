Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs
First round:
Nov. 27:
Class 5A
Cartersville 56, Jackson (Atlanta) 6
Class 3A
Dawson County 45, Adairsville 31
Second round:
Dec. 4:
Cartersville at St. Pius X
