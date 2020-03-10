School board member Jason Anavitarte and former Dallas mayor Boyd Austin have qualified to run as a Republican for State Senate in District 31.
The senatorial district includes all of Polk and Haralson Counties, as well as a majority of Paulding County. The seat is currently held by Senator Bill Heath (R-Bremen) who announced his retirement from the State Senate upon the expiration of his term at the end of 2020.
Anavitarte is member of the Paulding County School Board after winning countywide during the 2018 general election with 67% of the vote. Anavitarte served as Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan's campaign Senior Advisor and on state finance committee for Governor Brian Kemp during the 2018 election.
"Those that know me know my passion in politics has revolved mostly around two things--public education and faith based initiatives," Anavitarte wrote in a statement. "I have benefited greatly from the Georgia public school system and a family that instilled in me early on the importance of faith and Judeo-Christian values. This passion is what led to my getting involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Faith and Freedom Coalition, as a board of trustees member of the largest technical college in Georgia and to where I currently serve on the Paulding County Board of Education."
Anavitarte also he serves on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Hispanic Chamber. He attended Georgia State University where he received his bachelor's degree, and later attended Georgia tech for his master's degree in Public Policy.
"Our state has benefited tremendously from conservative Republican leadership," Anavitarte said. "I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan to ensure that Haralson, Polk and Paulding Counties have effective representation at the Capitol and that Georgia not only remains as the number one state for business but turns into a top state for all forms of education."
Former Dallas mayor Boyd Austin has also qualified to run after announcing his intentions to run for State Senate on Jan. 23.
“It is now official,” Austin said. “I am ready to continue in service to our community - producing solid, strong, and thoughtful conservative results. I have a proven track record of success and I look forward to bringing this same mentality to the State Senate.”
Boyd Austin is the former Mayor of Dallas, Georgia, having served in that position for nearly 25 years. He has served with city, county and citizen leaders on the Board of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. Boyd was appointed by Governors Perdue, Deal and Kemp to the Board of the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, where he served as Chairman for three years. Governor Deal also appointed him to the Board of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“This election is just around the corner, and I have already been blessed with a tremendous outpouring of support since I announced my candidacy," Austin said. "In the coming weeks, I hope to earn your vote to keep our community on the right path for the future.”
He is a past president of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), and continues to serve on its Executive Committee and Legislative Policy Council. Mayor Austin serves as a trustee and former chair of GMA’s Risk Management and Employee Benefits System. Since 2004, Boyd Austin has represented Paulding County on the board of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District where he gained notoriety for his expertise on water policy.
The primary election is May 19, and early voting begins Oct. 12. Election Day is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.