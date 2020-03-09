FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Rep. Tom Graves’ son was critically injured Sunday, March 8, 2020 while competing in a race with Georgia Tech’s cycling team in Calhoun, Georgia and airlifted to a trauma center. Graves said his son remains in intensive care and “is showing signs of responsiveness.