Rep. Tom Graves, R-GA, has issued a statement following an accident that seriously injured his son.
“Yesterday morning our son, John, a member of Georgia Tech’s cycling team, was critically injured during the Calhoun Downtown Criterium and airlifted to a trauma unit. He remains in intensive care and is being cared for by a top-notch team of doctors and medical professionals. He’s a strong boy and is showing signs of responsiveness. We appreciate the outpouring of support and continued prayers as John begins his recovery,” said Graves.
The event took place on March 7 and 8.
Graves represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District which includes Paulding County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.