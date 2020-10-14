The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are still searching for information on the 2005 murder of a Paulding County resident.
On Oct. 13, 2005, Paulding Deputies responded to what eventually was determined to be the murder of Regan Wheeler. Wheeler, a father of two and a prison chaplain, was gunned down in his own driveway when he presumably came home and interrupted a burglary at his home.
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Agents with the GBI have been working this case continuously since its occurrence 15 years ago.
Detectives and GBI Agents have recently gained the assistance of Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well. The FBI has pledged manpower as well as financial resources to help increase the reward.
Detectives and Agents believe that someone out there has a key piece of information that they have kept to themselves for the past 15 years. They further believe that this piece of information, no matter how small, could lead to an arrest in this case. Crime Stoppers Atlanta has put up $14,000 and the FBI has put up $16,000 for a total of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Regan Wheeler in 2005.
The Wheeler family has also started their own GoFundMe page in order to raise money to help increase the reward: https://www.gofundme.com/f/regan-wheeler-cold-case-reward .
If you have any information about this cold case murder, please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015, or the GBI Region 1 Office at (706) 624-1424.
