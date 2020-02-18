The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.
Investigators said Olivia Price, 14, was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. in the area of Garmon Road. She was wearing black sweat pants and a white t-shirt with "Hello Kitty" on it.
Price is described as a white female who's 5-foot-3 and 115 pounds. She has blondish-brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Price's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.