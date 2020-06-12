Police say Clark Chandler Anderson of Dallas was arrested and charged with murdering his mother's boyfriend.
Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Mack Murr was found dead in his Dallas home June 7 around 7:30 p.m. Police say Murr died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds allegedly from Anderson.
Anderson is the son of the Murr's girlfriend. Detectives learned that after some type of domestic dispute occurred between Anderson and Murr, Anderson retrieved a handgun from a room inside the residence and fired multiple rounds at Murr striking him several times.
Deputies were able to arrest Anderson on the scene without incident. Anderson was subsequently charged with felony murder, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor hindering a 911 call.
Anderson is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.