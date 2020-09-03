Police say a Paulding man has been arrested and charged with three felonies after he attempted to sell what police say was a stolen dune buggy.
On June 29, detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division were contacted by a Polk County resident regarding a stolen dune buggy.
The victim claimed that his custom dune buggy was stolen from his residence in Polk County near Coots Lake Road on Jan. 10, and that he had located it on Facebook Marketplace for sale at a residence inside Paulding County.
The victim told Detectives that he made an appointment to go to 1789 Crossroads Church Road in Rockmart to meet with the alleged owner of the dune buggy. When the victim arrived at the Crossroads Church Road address he met with a female resident who police say showed him the dune buggy for the alleged owner.
The victim was immediately able to identify the dune buggy as his due to the various modifications which were exclusive to the custom build. He told police some changes had been made to the dune buggy such as the color had been changed to blue and the gear shifter knob was different.
Once the victim confirmed that the dune buggy was in fact his, he departed the residence and immediately made contact with Paulding Detectives. A short time later, Detectives along with Probation Officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision arrived at the residence and made contact with the homeowner and alleged owner of the dune buggy (who was already on probation), Lenny Scott Moody.
Moody, 61, told police he bought the dune buggy from a person whom detectives were ultimately never able to locate, at a price that was extremely below market value for a vehicle of that nature. Police say they also requested to see a bill of sale and Moody produced a handwritten bill of sale from the same person detectives were unable to locate.
During the course of their investigation, Detectives and Probation Officers located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in plain view while they were inside the residence. Due to the fact that the victim positively identified the dune buggy, combined with the fact that Moody’s story did not add up, detectives continued their investigation. The dune buggy was subsequently recovered and returned to the victim that day.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, detectives were unable to arrest Moody on the day they were at his residence. He was later arrested July 23.
Moody was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and felony probation violation.
Moody is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.
