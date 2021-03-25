Hiram, GA (30141)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.