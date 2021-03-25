Police say a Hiram man was shot and killed Wednesday night following an alleged dispute.
Brian Perry Belin, Jr., 21, was shot and killed March 24. Paulding Deputies responded to the tennis courts/pool area of the Regency Park Subdivision in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Belin Jr. and attempted life saving efforts. Unfortunately, due to the seriousness of his injuries, police say Belin Jr. was already dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police Belin Jr. and the suspect, 19-year-old James Graham Ward, had engaged in some type of dispute. Police say the dispute turned violent when the Ward allegedly shot Belin, Jr. near the tennis courts and then fled the scene.
Ward was later located at a home in Dallas and arrested without incident. Thus far, he has been charged with felony murder and is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond. Detectives expect more charges in the coming days.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who has information about this case or were a witness, to please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015 or you can call our anonymous tip line at (770) 443-3047.
