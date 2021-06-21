Police have arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly stabbing his landlord to death June 20 in Dallas.
Paulding E-911 received a third party call reference a possible dispute where someone had been stabbed. Deputies immediately responded to the Woodbridge Subdivision in Dallas where they found the homeowner, Brian Allan Johns, 58, with multiple stab wounds.
Deputies immediately began CPR efforts in an attempt to revive Johns. EMS personnel arrived a short time later when Johns was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Johns and the suspect got into a physical dispute and the suspect stabbed the victim in the midst of the dispute. The suspect, along with his mother, rented the basement apartment from the victim.
The 17-year-old was subsequently transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by detectives. He was later arrested by detectives and charged felony murder and aggravated assault. He is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have any information about this incident or any information about the victim or suspect to contact them via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.