Paulding County's unofficial election results for the Aug. 11 runoff are in following a rather calm day at the polls.
Paulding county voters only had three races to decide during the Aug. 11 runoff elections. All precincts reported tentative results before 9 p.m., unlike the June 9 primary, where results were not set in stone until the following day.
Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and John Cowan are running for District 14 U.S. House of Representatives. With 100% of precincts reporting, Greene seems to be in the lead to replace Tom Graves with 58.58% of votes. The winner will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal, who was unopposed in the primary.
In State Senate District 30, Democrats Triana Arnold James and Montenia Edwards advanced after outpacing Afoma Eguh-Okafor. In a rather close race, Edwards took home 53.46% of votes. Edwards will face incumbent Republican Mike Dugan in the November primary.
Republicans Boyd Austin and Jason Anavitarte squared off for State Senate District 31. Anavitarte ended the night with 52.01% of votes and will face Democrat Tianna Smith, who was unopposed in the primary, this November.
