This year's Paulding Cops for Kids Christmas shopping event is moving online due to coronavirus concerns.
Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to bridge the gap between less fortunate children and law enforcement officers of Paulding County by taking children shopping each Christmas.
The sheriff's office will use the money that it normally spends on the children to purchase gift cards for each child. Every child that is registered for the 2020 Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. Christmas shopping event will receive a Walmart gift card.
"The year 2020 has been like no other we have ever experienced," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "We all have endured sickness, quarantines, changes, and had to make adjustments and sacrifices to the way we normally do things."
Parents of the registered children will come to the Sheriff’s Office on the specified dates and times to pick up their gift card. Beginning Tuesday Dec. 8, staff will call all of the participants and let them know when to come and pick up their gift card at the Sheriff’s Office. The gift card will then be used by the parents to obtain gifts for the children.
“It breaks my heart that we are not able to host an in person Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. Christmas shopping event this year," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. "To me, it does not feel like Christmas at my house until we host Cops for Kids."
“It was after much contemplation that we made the difficult decision to make this a virtual event because of COVID-19," Gulledge said. "We have to think about the children and everyone involved in order to try and keep them as healthy and safe as we can during these trying times. I hope things will begin to level out in 2021”.
Paulding Sheriff's Office takes monetary donations all year long and use that money to help Paulding County children in need. Anyone who would like to donate money to Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. please feel free to mail a check to Paulding Cops for Kids, Inc. at 180 Constitution Boulevard Dallas, Georgia 30132, or donate electronically via PayPal.
