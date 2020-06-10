A Dallas woman charged with murder after she staged her husband's suicide in December received bond June 6.
Lacy Jolee Boles, 37, of Dallas called 911 December 22, 2019, to report her husband Daniel Akers' alleged suicide. Police arrived and discovered a gunshot wound to Akers' head.
As detectives began their investigation they discovered some inconsistencies with what Boles stated in relation to what the evidence indicated. The evidence lead Detectives to believe that something else had occurred at the home rather than what was originally reported as a suicide. Due to the inconsistences in this case, the death of Akers remained an open and active death investigation pending an autopsy. Akers’ body was subsequently transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy.
Due to the complexity of this case combined with the COVID-19 pandemic that temporarily closed government entities down, Paulding County Sheriff's Office say it took much longer to get the full autopsy results back from the GBI. However, on May 29, the autopsy report came back from the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.
The report determined that the gunshot wound suffered by Akers was not self-inflicted and that the cause of death was listed as a homicide.
Boles was arrested May 29 and charged with five felonies — malice murder, murder, aggravated assault, false statements and tampering with evidence.
Boles was granted bond by the Paulding County Superior Court on June 5 and was released from the Paulding County Jail on a $100,000 bond on June 6.
