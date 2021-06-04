A Paulding county man who shot at his wife and children has died by suicide following a standoff with SWAT and local law enforcement.
At around 6:30 p.m. June 3, a woman called 911 on her husband, Thomas Brian Buchanan, 30, saying she and her husband had gotten into a verbal and physical argument that had gotten extremely heated.
According to police, the argument continued as she and her three children attempted to flee from the home. As the woman was leaving the home, Buchanan fired multiple shots at her and the children as they ran up the driveway toward Buchanan Highway.
Once the woman and her children got to Buchanan Highway, police say they flagged down a passerby who took them to Rose’s Store in the Union Community of western Paulding County. While at Rose’s Store, the woman made the 911 call.
When deputies and a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol arrived on the scene, they made their way down a long gravel driveway toward the home. When they were around 50 yards from the home, Buchanan came out of the home and fired one round at deputies and the trooper.
A short time later, he came back outside and began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement. Police say that is when law enforcement returned fire.
Buchanan retreated into the house and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the scene.
A short time later, SWAT Team arrived on scene and surrounded the home. When they got in position, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team began trying to negotiate with Buchanan. After a lengthy negotiations process with no response from Buchanan, the SWAT Team searched the residence and ultimately discovered his body.
According to detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Paulding County Coroner, Buchanan died by suicide.
It was further determined that none of the deputies or trooper’s rounds struck Buchanan. Buchanan’s body was later transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy where an official manner and cause of death will be determined.
Detectives want to encourage anyone who was a passerby on Buchanan Highway when this incident was unfolding and may have seen anything, to please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.