Carlos Fredrico Hightower, 29, has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of Paulding resident, Chad Morgan.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Hightower pleaded guilty to malice murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 20, 2017, death of Chad Morgan. Hightower also pleaded guilty to malice murder, two counts of influencing a witness and five aggravated assault charges for the death of Austin Nicholson and the drive-by shooting of the Carroll family house.
“Crime scene investigation, neighborhood canvassing, surveillance, forensics, cellular data and good old-fashioned interviews truly painted a picture of the events leading up to these murders and how they transpired,” Assistant District Attorney Alexandria A. Clark said after sentencing.
Authorities say the evidence obtained by these agencies would have been difficult for Hightower to overcome at trial on either case.
The 2017 murder occurred after an ongoing dispute between Carlos Hightower, Austin Nicholson and the owner of a Ford Bronco that was taken by Hightower on Jan. 19, 2017, from the Yorkville Market.
According to the district attorney, during the early morning hours, Morgan attempted to locate the Bronco by following on a motorcycle behind a vehicle occupied by Magan Carroll, Hightower and Nicholson. Hightower, believing that the owner of the Bronco was operating the motorcycle, instructed Carroll to drop him off on the side of the road by the entrance of her neighborhood in Paulding County and return to her home with Nicholson.
As the motorcycle drove by, Hightower shot Morgan causing him to crash the bike and fall into an embankment. Morgan was shot five times — two shots to the torso, two in the shoulder and one bullet wound was to the back of the head. Authorities say Hightower then called Nicholson’s phone instructing them to quickly pick him up and take him to an apartment in Rockmart where he confessed to Nicholson, Carroll and a woman at the apartment.
Hightower wiped his gun down with a baby blanket that later along with his clothing tested positive for gunshot residue. Nicholson and Carroll were also charged in the 2017 murder.
The 2019 murder occurred after Hightower was released from prison, having served two years for a probation violation and then bonded out of the Paulding County Detention Center. He was made aware that his co-defendants, Nicholson and Carroll, made statements to law enforcement implicating him as the shooter, and the possibility that they would testify for the State if the case were to go to trial.
On Aug. 25, 2019, Hightower spent the evening with Nicholson. The two were traveling in Nicholson’s vehicle when they fired several shots into the Paulding County residence of Magan Carroll, in an effort to influence or prevent her testimony at trial. The residence was occupied by several of her family members, one of whom was injured. Afterwards, Hightower and Nicholson returned to Hightower’s residence and soon he and Nicholson left in Nicholson’s vehicle to a secluded area located at 2172 Vinson Mountain Crossing in Paulding County.
Hightower then shot Nicholson in the side of the head with a .40 caliber pistol while seated in the passenger seat and then set Nicholson and the vehicle on fire. Hightower left the scene in another vehicle. An autopsy revealed that Nicholson was still alive while he burned inside of his vehicle. A co-defendant has pending charges.
On Oct. 3, 2019, Magan Carroll pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault in exchange for truthful testimony. Chief Judge Tonny S. Beavers sentenced her to 20 years to serve 5 years in confinement with a $5,000 fine and numerous conditions to be completed upon release.
Several family members of Morgan and Nicholson gave statements directed at Hightower in court at the sentencing. Morgan’s family spoke of his good heart and willingness to help others as well as his innocence in having done nothing to Hightower to warrant such extreme violence. Nicholson’s family expressed betrayal and resentment to Hightower because Austin had always thought of him as a brother.
Authorities say Hightower displayed a total lack of remorse during the plea and often smirked or reclined in his chair with his head back. When given the opportunity to make a statement, he opted to have his attorney speak on his behalf and express his regret to the families.
