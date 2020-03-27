Paulding County Board of Commissioners has declared a state of emergency in Paulding County.
Under the state of emergency, commissioners have closed county parks and restaurants will be drive-thru, take-out or delivery only. Restaurants that sell alcohol are allowed to sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off premises
Gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, event facilities, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, nail salons, and any other similar facility used for entertainment, social, grooming, or general health and wellbeing purposes are also closed.
Any businesses that remain open must follow CDC recommendations of keeping at least six feet between people and have no more than 10 people in a business at a time.
"Any person showing symptoms recognized by the CDC as indicators of COVID-19 shall refrain from entering public buildings, restaurants, shops, public transportation facilities and all other areas where the public may be present," the declaration says.
During the state of emergency, the county will not disconnect any public utility service provided by the county.
The announcement comes after Governor Brian Kemp announced schools will remain close until April 24 and ordered a shelter in place for certain individuals with an increased risk of complications from COVID-19, including those who "live in long-term care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive COVID 19 test, are suspected to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms or exposure, or have been exposed to someone who has СOVID-19"
As of 12 p.m. March 27, Paulding County has 12 cases of coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
