Paulding County Schools has cancelled all classes for Oct. 30 due to power outages in the county.
The district currently has 13 schools and facilities without power, and does not have an estimated time of restoration due to the extent of storm damage.
"The impact has been felt throughout our community where many homes continue without both power and cable/internet services," Paulding County Schools wrote in a Facebook post. "For that reason, digital learning is cancelled as well."
Staff will not report to work and individual schools will update their communities regarding scheduled extra-curricular activities. Additionally, due to lack of power, the free meal pick up scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 has been cancelled. An update will be provided next week.
Like other counties, Paulding is experiencing vast power outages and road closures. The Silver Comet Trail in Paulding County is temporarily closed due to debris on the trail. The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is warning residents to stay home and remember to always assume a downed power line is live and life-threatening.
Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove a person or animal caught in power lines. Call 911 for help.
Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or any other object from a downed line. Please call the non emergency number to report. Never drive over a downed line or under a low-hanging wires.
