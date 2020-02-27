The Paulding County School District sent a letter to parents on the coronavirus following the Centers for Disease Control's warning to prepare for the virus on U.S. soil.
The CDC warned the American public to prepare for the "possibility that more aggressive, disruptive measures might be needed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S."
"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but more really a question of when it will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness," Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters during a briefing.
Following the announcement, the Paulding School District sent a letter home to parents on its plans if the virus come to Georgia.
"By now you have likely heard news reports about cases of coronavirus (also called COVID-19 or 2019- nCoV)," the school system said in a letter. "Most of these cases have been reported in China and other Eurasian countries, with a handful in the United States and no cases reported in Georgia at this time. Because of the media attention, and because your child’s health and safety are our highest priority, we want to share some basic information about coronavirus and how the school district is prepared to address this flu-like illness should it become a concern here in Georgia."
At the time of publishing, the CDC has confirmed 19 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. The latest patient's exposure is unknown, and officials say it could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19.
Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown, the CDC said in a press release. However, officials say the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.
"The school district maintains a close relationship with the Paulding County Health Department," the letter said. "Should any cases of coronavirus occur locally, the school district will be notified right away. Likewise, if any concerns arise in our schools, we will share that information with the Health Department immediately."
School officials are urging the community to practice basic hygiene, including avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth, washing hands regularly with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands afterwards.
The CDC is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel to China and South Korea, as well as Italy, Iran and Japan.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
If infected, the CDC warns people to stay home, avoid people and animals and call before visiting the doctor.
