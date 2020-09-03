Paulding County High School will be moving to a hybrid schedule beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9.
In a letter released to parents, Superintendent Brian Ottot and PCHS Principal Craig Wilcox announced the high school will reduce the number of students on campus by half by combining in-person instruction with digital learning.
Students will be divided into two main groups based on their last names. Students with last names beginning with the letter A-J are considered Group AJ. Students with last names beginning with the letters K-Z are considered Group KZ.
On Mondays and Wednesday, Group AJ will be attending classes in person. Group KZ will be doing online digital learning.
On Tuesdays and Thursday, students in Group AJ will do online digital learning. Group KZ will attend in-person classes.
On Friday, both groups will attend classes in person.
"Unfortunately, we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff," Ottot and Wilcox wrote. "The challenges associated with COVID19 will require us to adapt our plan for in-person instruction to protect the health and safety of our students and staff."
According to the school, students living in the same household will not be split up. Families who wish to keep their students together should go by the oldest child's last name.
On digital learning days, teacher will post assignments and instruction material by 9 a.m. The school plans to continue face-to-face learning as long as possible, but plans to re-evaluate in the coming weeks if or when students can return to fully in-person classes.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this schedule change may cause, but hopefully we all can agree that the health and safety of our students and staff takes precedence over any other considerations," the letter read.
The schools requires any students and staff who are confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with any identified close contacts, must quarantine according to the Department of Public Health guidelines and cannot return to school until they have completed all the requirements of the DPH’s guidance for persons infected with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.