In a time when we don’t seem to find a lot of consensus, I think we can all agree that this year has been difficult for everyone. The physical, mental and economic toll of the pandemic has disrupted life as we know it and, in many cases, very tragically. Through all the difficulties and uncertainty, doctors, nurses, first responders, neighbors and sometimes even strangers, have demonstrated the best of humanity in helping us navigate these troubled times. As a husband and father of four, I’ve seen the hardship the pandemic has had and is having on my family. As the president and CEO of Atlanta-based LakePoint Sports, I’ve experienced first-hand the challenges a business, an industry and a community must address in hopes of climbing back.
So much attention has been paid to the effort to get our professional and college sports leagues competing again and watching these games on television has been a welcome respite for those of us who call ourselves Atlanta sports fans. Not far away, there were other teams retaking the field that we can’t watch on TV or hear their games on the radio. The young people who compete at LakePoint are also elite athletes and their return to the field was less visible, but no less important.
In early March, amateur and youth sports came to a stop nationwide. Young athletes dealt with seasons cut short, the dream of winning a championship dashed, or like my daughters, a young lifetime filled with dreams of perfect 10s on the gymnastics floor abruptly ended. Championships aside, the vital mental health benefits that come from healthy competition, social interaction and a commitment to teamwork were instantly taken away, leaving critical social needs unmet for millions of young Americans.
As the nation’s premier youth sports destination, typically hosting more than 1 million visitors on our 1,300-acre
LakePoint campus every year, we felt a huge burden to get things “right” for our athletes, their families, our industry, state and community. Following the guidelines and leadership of the Governor’s office and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we began a methodical process of planning our reemergence in a safe and responsible manner. The LakePoint Phased Re-Opening Playbook was created by an internal task force and includes hundreds of safety guidelines by sport, event and venue for athletes, coaches, officials, LakePoint team members, families and guests. It leverages input from internal, external and industry expertise across 50 different resources.
On May 21st, the LakePoint campus began to slowly reopen with extensive safety protocols deployed prior to and during each event with a strict focus on providing the safest environment possible, promoting the practice of safe distancing and hygiene, and asking everyone to help by doing their part. To accommodate for social distancing, we allowed approximately 10 percent of our normal capacity for each venue and have slowly increased capacity to 20 percent.
Even with those smaller, socially-distanced crowds, the passion was still there. Concerns about a diminished experience were alleviated with the first crack of the bat, spike of the volleyball and swoosh of a three-point shot. The response from the athletes, coaches, parents and corporate sponsors has been overwhelmingly positive. Particularly gratifying has been the opportunities the campus reopening afforded these young athletes, physically and emotionally.
Since reopening, more than 100 events have been held and nearly 3,000 teams have competed on the LakePoint campus, traveling to Georgia from nearly 40 states (and Canada). Their visits have created a small, but needed positive economic impact for our state and region, helping hotels, restaurants and retail begin the climb back following months of hardship. More than 200 dedicated full-time and hourly LakePoint team members were on the front lines making the experience as safe as possible, for which I’m forever grateful. We celebrated a safe return to play, championship teams, MVPs and dozens of student-athletes across multiple sports received college scholarships. The student-athletes were competing, conquering and celebrating and making memories along the way.
None of this would have been possible without the support of our state and local governments. I’d like to offer a tip of the cap and a sincere thank you to Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Health and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as well as Commissioner Taylor and the leadership in Bartow County and the city of Emerson for continuing to help businesses like LakePoint navigate a time of challenge with extreme courage, confidence and care. Their consistent communication, clear direction, decisive action and supportive efforts helped us safely serve these young athletes and their families when they needed us most. We’ve also gleaned best practices from fellow business leaders at the Atlanta Sports Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau who are navigating these same murky waters.
Sports are special. They help us celebrate the positive moments for our youth, communities and families, on and off the field. They bring us together. They help us heal. They will help us all climb back, especially in 2020…and beyond.
