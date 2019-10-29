EDITOR:
I commend the Paulding County Election Board in addressing the exploding voter population by adding 12 new voting locations. I also commend them for removing six schools as voting locations. Regrettably, the Paulding County Democratic Party has trumped up accusations of “voter disenfranchisement” as well as “voter suppression," as stated by Chairwoman Taurus Madrid-Morris.
More McCarthy-like thinking of demons in the closet. I do not believe there was anything sinister or discriminatory in the board’s actions. If anything, more voting locations should make it easier for Paulding residents to exercise their voting rights. There have been announcements in local media of these changes; and, all registered voters get a card telling them of their voting location. Mine came in the mail this week.
Voters have a responsibility to vote, and to be aware of their polling places. Times change, and it has zero to do with “cultures, subcultures, or messing with the opportunity to vote."
Jack Fickas
Douglasville (Paulding County)
