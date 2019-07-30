EDITOR:
Mission on the Move would like to thank Eddie and Lashandria Andrews, Edward and Taneshia Prater, Roderick and Teisha Andrews, and Angela Prater for all the volunteering and giving of their time and efforts for helping those in need. Their giving of themselves and their resources is just awesome and it deserves recognition. They heighten our plight to serve those in need in our community. Thank you so much!
Mission on the Move is a nonprofit organization based in Douglasville. We serve homeless and low income families with food, clothing and basic needs for living life self sufficient.
We offer these services at no cost to the recipients. Our volunteers make sure we can do what we do. Our slogan is, “A hand up, not a hand out.”
Cynthia Andrews
Overseer, executive director and C.E.O.
Mission on the Move
Douglasville
