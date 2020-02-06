Officials and residents recently celebrated the official groundbreaking of Costco’s new Paulding County store.
At the ceremony, Board of Commissioners Chairman David Carmichael called the new construction “progress for Paulding County.”
“We in Paulding County often find ourselves driving to Cobb County or other places to buy the things we need. Will it not be fantastic to have cars from Cobb County come to the Paulding County Costco? We are business friendly and we are open for business,” said Carmichael.
Officials celebrated the event by breaking ground and turning over the first shovels of dirt at the site located at 1577 Charles Hardy Parkway, just east of Gerber Collision & Glass.
Commissioner Ron Davis called the day monumental and reiterated that the board had worked hard and in unison in support of Costco coming to Paulding County.
Yoram Rubanenko Costco, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Southeast Region, was also on hand to express the company’s excitement to expand in Georgia.
“I cannot express how delighted we are to be coming to Paulding County. We’re thrilled and we’ll be even more thrilled approximately a year from now when our doors will open. We estimate an early spring opening in 2021. Everyone has been welcoming and easy to work with through this process,” said Rubanenko.
This will be fourteenth location in in the state. More than 3,000 employees now work for Costco in Georgia.
The retailer had first submitted plans in mid-2018 for a store on the site.
Its latest plans called for a 135,000-square-foot store on 21 acres on Ga. Hwy. 120, also known as Charles Hardy Parkway, in Dallas.
Plans also included a 716-space parking area and possible future gas station on the north side of Hardy Parkway adjacent to Gerber Collision and Paulding Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram.
The county provided information and expertise, followed by the Paulding County Board of Commissioners approving a half-million dollars’ worth of infrastructure, for the new store and adjacent land in 2019.
Infrastructure included traffic signalization equipment and sewer and drainage lines.
Costco was issued a building permit valued at $17.6 million in November, county officials said.
It reportedly closed on the purchase of the land for construction of the new store in December.
Tom Spigolon contributed to this article.
