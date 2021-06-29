Cobb County Police have arrested a man believed to be connected to drive-by shootings in both Cobb and Paulding counties.
Twenty-year-old Christopher Eli Koen was arrested and faces nine charges, including felony charges for fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving motor vehicle.
Paulding Deputies met with officers from the Cobb County Police Department regarding an investigation that they were conducting into a drive-by shooting that occurred in Cobb County that they say was linked to a separate drive-by shooting incident that occurred in Paulding County June 25.
At approximately 12 a.m. June 25, multiple rounds were fired from a home off Nebo Road by individuals with ties to Cobb County. Police say while conducting surveillance on the home, they did observe weapons in the possession of some of the individuals at the residence.
While they were surveilling the residence, Cobb officers gave a lookout to Paulding Deputies for a red Honda Civic that had just left the scene. At around 2:15 p.m., a Paulding deputy located the vehicle on the western side of Nebo Road near South Paulding Middle School and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Police say the car fled as soon as the officer flashed his lights. The driver, Koen, fled down a driveway, struck a parked vehicle and then made his way back to Nebo Road. After a short pursuit, Koen crashed at the corner of Nebo Road and Jack Weldon Drive. According to police, the car was stolen out of Cherokee County and contained a small amount of marijuana inside of it.
Once the vehicle crashed, the Koen fled on foot into the wooded area. Police say Koen was considered "possibly armed and dangerous."
After a multiple hour search of the surrounding area, a passerby called 911 stating a suspicious person matching the description of Koen was spotted in the area of Seals Road and Ridge Road.
Deputies located Koen in the area of Seals Road and Seals Drive and quickly placed him under arrest without incident. A short time after the red Honda Civic left the scene and a pursuit ensued, Paulding Deputies along with Cobb Officers went to 7675 Nebo Road where they surrounded the residence and called the occupants outside.
Once the occupants were outside, Cobb Officers obtained a search warrant where the residence was subsequently searched. As a result of their search of the home, multiple individuals were arrested and multiple firearms were seized by Cobb Police.
Police say Koen was in possession of a concealed handgun when he was taken into custody by deputies. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation with Cobb Police, more charges are likely.
Detectives encourage anyone who may have any additional information regarding drive by shooting that occurred at 7675 Nebo Road or Koen to please call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
