A mentoring network for young men recently held their annual welding competition at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport.
Xcel Strategies Inc hosted the North Georgia Welding Competition where 13 different teams competed in team project and booth challenge categories.
The first-place team consisted of Chattahoochee Technical College students Darrell Galloway, Davis Johnson, Tommy Mills and Spencer Vinson. The second-place team consisted of Riley Cagle, Justin Johnson, Sam Stevenson and Buddy Wolfe. A team from West Georgia Technical College placed third. Winning the individual competition was Chattahoochee Tech student Sarah Macedo. State Rep. Martin Momtahan delivered remarks at the awards presentation ceremony, and recognized Chattahoochee Tech welding instructor Jim Thomas for his outstanding efforts with the students.
Included among the local industries supporting this event were BLD Roll-Off Containers, Holston Gases, Lane Mechanical, Lincoln Electric, L & N Supply Company, Rado Mechanical Group, and Sidney Lee Welding Supply. Also featured at this event was the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) mobile welding lab.
Xcel Strategies Inc is a nonprofit mentoring network that founder and CEO Jay Thompson began eight years ago in Savannah. The Xcel Strategies 2020 welding competitions are family-friendly, community outreach events designed to highlight the value of welding and other essential trades, while also raising money for a local charity, stated officials. “Xcel exists to fuel young men with purpose and passion to reach the fullness of their potential through a network of wise, seasoned, and trained mentors,” said Thompson.
The nonprofit has built a mentoring network throughout Georgia and Florida and will expand to North Carolina in 2021.
Each year, Xcel Strategies Inc has at least two welding competitions to “showcasing our partners, talent and opportunities in the community for our young men to be involved with,” stated officials.
For more information visit www.xceltoday.com.
