A teen attacker apparently was not expecting both his 79-year-old victim to fight back and witnesses to help her after he allegedly tried to steal her purse as she left a downtown Dallas bank recently, police said.
Sakauri Kaishaun Louis of Villa Rica and Jyreeh Taron Grove of Dallas, both 17, were charged with robbery and battery after the Friday, Nov. 1, incident around noon outside Regions Bank at 160 N. Confederate Ave. in downtown Dallas.
Sgt. David Lebo of the Dallas Police Department said the victim was leaving the bank — which is less than a block from Dallas police headquarters — and was opening her vehicle door to get in the driver’s seat when the incident began.
“(Grove) came up to try to grab the lady’s purse and struggled with her,” Lebo said. “Our victim fought back, which was pretty amazing.
“Some witnesses basically saw what was going on and tried to intervene,” he said.
“We were happy to have some good Samaritans that got involved … some good citizens,” Lebo said.
Lebo said the suspect “got scared” and ran to a Ford Mustang driven by Louis who was waiting for Grove across Confederate Avenue near Eberhart Funeral Home.
A witness followed the suspects’ vehicle while officers were on the scene “pretty quickly,” Lebo said.
The suspects then drove off into a neighborhood off Watson Drive but its main road runs in a circle without outside access, he said.
“They were able to apprehend the driver,” he said.
The passenger got away on foot and a witness later told officers the suspect got into another waiting vehicle, Lebo said.
He said the suspect apparently had called either a friend or family member to pick him up.
Someone later called the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office to tell them the suspect wanted to turn himself in. Officers then went to Grove’s home and picked him up about 5 p.m., Lebo said.
“We were able to identify him in about an hour and a half (and) he turned himself in later,” he said.
Lebo said he did not know if the driver of the second vehicle was suspected of being involved.
Grove was released on bond Monday, Nov. 4, from the Paulding County Jail.
Louis also was charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and Violation of the Georgia Gang Act and was being held without bond at the Paulding County Jail, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.